Treesa-Gayatri make first round exit from Kumamoto Masters Japan

Published - November 13, 2024 01:47 am IST - Kumamoto

The world No. 20 Indian pair was brushed aside 16-21, 16-21 by Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Yin-Hui, ranked 24, in just 36 minutes in their women's doubles round 32 of clash of the Super 500 tournament

PTI

A file photo of Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, left | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was knocked out in the opening round of Kumamoto Masters Japan with a defeat in straight games to their opponents from Chinese Taipei, in Kumamoto on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

This is the first time Yin-Hui and Yin-Hui have won against the Indian duo, who still lead the head-to-head contests 2-1.

The two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and world championship medallist Lakshya Sen are the two other Indians competing in the tournament and will begin their campaign on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

