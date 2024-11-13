Treesa-Gayatri make first round exit from Kumamoto Masters Japan

 />
The world No. 20 Indian pair was brushed aside 16-21, 16-21 by Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Yin-Hui, ranked 24, in just 36 minutes in their women's doubles round 32 of clash of the Super 500 tournament

Published - November 13, 2024 01:47 am IST - Kumamoto

PTI
A file photo of Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, left

A file photo of Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, left | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was knocked out in the opening round of Kumamoto Masters Japan with a defeat in straight games to their opponents from Chinese Taipei, in Kumamoto on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

The world No. 20 Indian pair was brushed aside 16-21, 16-21 by Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Yin-Hui, ranked 24, in just 36 minutes in their women's doubles round 32 of clash of the Super 500 tournament.

This is the first time Yin-Hui and Yin-Hui have won against the Indian duo, who still lead the head-to-head contests 2-1.

The two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and world championship medallist Lakshya Sen are the two other Indians competing in the tournament and will begin their campaign on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Published - November 13, 2024 01:47 am IST

