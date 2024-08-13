ADVERTISEMENT

Baklava, Shambala and Rasputin catch the eye

Published - August 13, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Baklava, Shambala and Rasputin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 13) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh) 40. Easy. Malakhi (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Booster Shot (Hamir) 37. Worked well.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Wild Child (Dhebe) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Baklava (Mustakim) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Dream Seller (Trainer) 51, 600/38. Good work. The Sengol Queen (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Nobility (Dhebe) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Zip Along (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Slightly urged. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. Easy. Chat (Shahrukh) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Midas Touch (app) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Northbound (Vinod) 55, 600/40. Easy. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant), Betsy (Prasad) 49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Ultimo (Trainer) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Goodfellow (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Worked freely. Transatlantic (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Bashir (Bhawani), Sentinel (app) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Wanderlust (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Slightly urged. Rasputin (Hamir) 49, 600/37. Impressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Rambler (Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Il Volo (M.S. Deora) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Shambala (T.S. Jodha), Chieftain (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Psychic Star (Umesh), Mighty Sparrow (N. Bhosale) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Crystal Clear (Kaviraj), Knight Crusader (Hamir) and Speak The Breed (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. First and second names were level and finished three lengths ahead of the last name. El Greco (Umesh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Mosin) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former worked well and finished level. Latter joined at 600m. Don Carlos (Kamble) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work.

1400m: Chamonix (Umesh), Jendayi (Kirtish) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths ahead and finished a length in front. Both moved freely. In Thy Light (S. Sunil) 1-41, 600/43. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US