Baklava, Shambala and Rasputin catch the eye

Published - August 13, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Baklava, Shambala and Rasputin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 13) morning.

Sand track

600m: Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh) 40. Easy. Malakhi (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Booster Shot (Hamir) 37. Worked well.

800m: Wild Child (Dhebe) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Baklava (Mustakim) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Dream Seller (Trainer) 51, 600/38. Good work. The Sengol Queen (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Nobility (Dhebe) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Zip Along (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Slightly urged. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. Easy. Chat (Shahrukh) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Midas Touch (app) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Northbound (Vinod) 55, 600/40. Easy. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant), Betsy (Prasad) 49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Ultimo (Trainer) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Goodfellow (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Worked freely. Transatlantic (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Bashir (Bhawani), Sentinel (app) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Wanderlust (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Slightly urged. Rasputin (Hamir) 49, 600/37. Impressed.

1000m: Rambler (Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Il Volo (M.S. Deora) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Shambala (T.S. Jodha), Chieftain (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Psychic Star (Umesh), Mighty Sparrow (N. Bhosale) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Crystal Clear (Kaviraj), Knight Crusader (Hamir) and Speak The Breed (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. First and second names were level and finished three lengths ahead of the last name. El Greco (Umesh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Mosin) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former worked well and finished level. Latter joined at 600m. Don Carlos (Kamble) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work.

1400m: Chamonix (Umesh), Jendayi (Kirtish) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths ahead and finished a length in front. Both moved freely. In Thy Light (S. Sunil) 1-41, 600/43. Easy.

