Track and field athletes to start outdoor training

Track and field athletes will return to outdoor training on Monday after two months of being confined to their rooms, but focus will be entirely on their fitness regimens to avoid injury.

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI that all the athletes based at NIS-Patiala, SAI Centre in Bengaluru and Ooty will start “outdoor fitness” training from Monday.

On May 17, the government permitted the use of stadia and sports complexes without spectators and under strict guidelines which allowed the athletes to return to outdoor training.

Neeraj elated

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who has qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, is elated that outdoor training will start from Monday. “I am feeling happy. At least something is starting even though it will be a slow beginning,” he said from NIS-Patiala, where he has been confined to his room since March 18.

