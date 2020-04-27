‘Tougher for the physically challenged’

Manasi Joshi was crowned para-badminton World champion hours before P.V. Sindhu scaled the summit in women’s singles at the 2019 World Championships in Basel.

After that remarkable high, life hasn’t changed much for Manasi. She feels that the physically challenged continue to be treated in an indifferent manner and are suffering the most during this lockdown.

Online course

“It is exactly for this reason that I took up an online course on ‘Disability Awareness and Support’ from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I chose it as it would enlighten me on the rights of the disabled,” says the 30-year-old.

Manasi, at home in Ahmedabad now, said: “We seem to have so many privileges and rights, it is important to be aware of what we actually have in the rule book. I have also re-read the Government of India’s Rights of People with Disabilities Act, 2016, to know my rights and communicate about it effectively.

“I want to be more of an activist in the future in order to see the disabled get a better deal,” she said.

“I have been through my own lockdown, in 2011, because of the accident,” said Manasi, who was on her way to work in Mumbai when the incident happened. In the accident, her left leg was crushed and arms broken, and she also suffered multiple injuries.

“Right now, I am working out, attending online classes, sharing my story on various platforms by going live on Instagram or Facebook, cooking, cleaning, or playing games with my family members. I am spending time in a much better way now.

Start all over again

“The biggest challenge will be to prepare for sports once the lockdown is lifted.

“We were scheduled to compete in the qualifying cycle in Spain before the COVID-19 crisis hit the world.

“We have to start all over again for the Tokyo Paralympics next year,” said Manasi.

To emphasise that the physically challenged were being treated differently compared to the able-bodied sportspersons, Manasi revealed that except for the prize money given by the Government of India for becoming a World champion, she hadn’t received anything else worth mentioning.