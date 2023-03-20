ADVERTISEMENT

TOPS to fund Neeraj Chopra's training in Turkey

March 20, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The scheme will also provide financial assistance to badminton players Priyanshu Rajawat and world junior championships silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy, and Deaf Olympics gold medalist Diksha Dagar

PTI

File photo of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be training at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for 61 days, the sports ministry said on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31.

"Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on March 16, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for a period of 61 days," the Ministry said in a release.

"The TOPS funding will cover Neeraj, his coach Klaus Bartonietz and his Physiotherapist's Airfare, Boarding & Lodging, Medical Insurance, and Local Transportation costs among others."

The MOC members also approved proposals to provide financial assistance to badminton players Priyanshu Rajawat and world junior championships silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy, and Deaf Olympics gold medalist Diksha Dagar.

The financial assistance will include procurement of golf set equipment and hiring of a personal coach, fitness and nutrition trainer for Dagar and funding Rajawat's participation in Swiss Open, Spain Masters and Orleans Masters and Sankar's participation in Orlen Polish Open and Slovenia Yonex Open.

