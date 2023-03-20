HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TOPS to fund Neeraj Chopra's training in Turkey

The scheme will also provide financial assistance to badminton players Priyanshu Rajawat and world junior championships silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy, and Deaf Olympics gold medalist Diksha Dagar

March 20, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

File photo of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be training at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for 61 days, the sports ministry said on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31.

"Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on March 16, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for a period of 61 days," the Ministry said in a release.

"The TOPS funding will cover Neeraj, his coach Klaus Bartonietz and his Physiotherapist's Airfare, Boarding & Lodging, Medical Insurance, and Local Transportation costs among others."

The MOC members also approved proposals to provide financial assistance to badminton players Priyanshu Rajawat and world junior championships silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy, and Deaf Olympics gold medalist Diksha Dagar.

The financial assistance will include procurement of golf set equipment and hiring of a personal coach, fitness and nutrition trainer for Dagar and funding Rajawat's participation in Swiss Open, Spain Masters and Orleans Masters and Sankar's participation in Orlen Polish Open and Slovenia Yonex Open.

Related Topics

sport / India / Olympics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.