Top women pugilists set to take part in Nationals

December 19, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - BHOPAL:

Top boxers, including World champion Nikhat Zareen, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Asian champion and Worlds bronze medallist Parveen Hooda, will be seen in action at the National women’s boxing championships starting here on Tuesday.

Nikhat, who claimed the World championships gold medal in 52kg and got her Commonwealth Games gold in 50kg, will compete in 50kg as she begins her preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lovlina, who proved herself in 75kg by securing the Asian title, will use the opportunity to assess herself again in the new weight category ahead of the testing 2023 calendar.

Exciting clash

The possibility of a tussle between Lovlina and her younger rival Arundhati Choudhary, a World youth champion, in the 75kg final will excite the boxing followers.

Parveen, who claimed her Worlds medal and Asian crown in 63kg, has moved up to compete in 66kg keeping the Olympics in mind. She may have a close fight with former World youth champion and Asian bronze medallist Ankushita Boro.

Commonwealth Games gold winner Nitu Ghanghas is a notable absentee.

“Almost all the well-known boxers are participating and we will get to see some engaging contests. Ahead of the World and Asian championships, we will have a good look at the talents available in our country. For the first time, we have 22 boxers in +81kg category! It is a heartening development,” said chief National coach Bhaskar Bhatt.

The bout review system, which was introduced by the International Boxing Association (IBA) earlier this year, will be implemented in a National event for the first time.