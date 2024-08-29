Top athletes to miss the 63rd National Open championships

The cream of India’s athletics fraternity will miss the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships that gets underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Coming just after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, and at a time when the best of the U-20 talent is away in Lima, Peru, for the World Athletics U-20, the competition, in all probability, will be a subdued affair.

Of the very few notable names in the entry list are long jump specialists Nayana James and Ancy Sojan, sprinters Amlan Borgohain and Srabani Nanda, hurdler Vithya Ramraj, high jumper Abhinaya Shetty and 20k race walker Priyanka Goswami.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.