Top athletes to miss the 63rd National Open championships

Coming just after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, and at a time when the best of the U-20 talent is away in Lima, Peru, for the World Athletics U-20, the competition, in all probability, will be a subdued affair.

Updated - August 30, 2024 10:26 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 11:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau
Long Jump specialist Nayana James.

Photo Credit: The Hindu

The cream of India’s athletics fraternity will miss the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships that gets underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Of the very few notable names in the entry list are long jump specialists Nayana James and Ancy Sojan, sprinters Amlan Borgohain and Srabani Nanda, hurdler Vithya Ramraj, high jumper Abhinaya Shetty and 20k race walker Priyanka Goswami.

