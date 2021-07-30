Sport

Tokyo Olympics | South Africa’s Schoenmaker sets individual swimming world record

Gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates after the medal ceremony for the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker has set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the women's 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.

The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor grabbed bronze in 2:20.84.

It was the third world record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women's relays.


