Tokyo Olympics | Satish gives it his all, but falls to Jalolov in boxing quaterfinals

Satish Kumar, the first Indian super heavyweight boxer to qualify for the Games, went down 0-5 to a superior opponent.

Satish Kumar lost to World champion and top seed Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the +91kg quarterfinal clash at the Tokyo Olympics on August 1.

Armyman Kumar, the first Indian super heavyweight boxer to qualify for the Games, went down 0-5 to a superior opponent. Nevertheless, he won hearts with a courageous performance.

Even Jalolov acknowledged Kumar’s brave effort after the end of the bout.

Against a far taller southpaw, Kumar — who had suffered cuts during his match in the previous round — displayed a positive approach. Even as the Uzbek used right jabs and follow-up punches expertly, Kumar impressed with his left-right combinations.

Jalolov, who took the first round 5-0, employed his combinations. However, the powerful punches did not deter the Indian, who moved closer to the Uzbek to land a few punches on target.

Though Kumar stepped up the attack, delivering some nice hooks, Jalolov’s quick footwork and solid defence stood him in good stead.

Kumar received medical attention for a cut around the right eye in the final few seconds before bowing out with a smile.