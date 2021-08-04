Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final

Tokyo

04 August 2021 06:42 IST

The 23-year-old Indian spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications

India's bright medal contender Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, qualified for the final of the javelin throw event at the Olympic Games with a stunning first attempt of 86.65m, here.

Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo also earned a direct qualification with an effort of 84.50m.

The 23-year-old Indian left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily.

Shivpal Singh, the other Indian in the fray, will present his challenge in Group B, later in the day.

'Farmer's son'

A farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana who took up athletics to shed flab on his body, Chopra left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily.

The Indian athletics contingent, including Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla and Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert in charge of Chopra, were cheering from the almost empty stands.

This was Chopra's seventh best throw and third best of the season 2021. The earlier six best throws are 88.07m (March 2021; Indian GP-3), 88.06m (2018, Asian Games), 87.87m (January 2020; ACNW Meeting in South Africa), 87.80m (March 2021; Federation Cup), 87.43m (May 2018, Doha Diamond League) and 86.79 (June 2021; Kuortane Games in Finland).

The reigning Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist had been short of preparations in the run-up to the Olympics with just three international events, out of which only one was of top-class -- Kuortane Games where Vetter took the gold and he finished third. Shivpal Singh, the other Indian in the fray, will try to qualify for the final from the Group B qualifications later in the day.