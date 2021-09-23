Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra meets Abhinav Bindra

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra met the country's first-ever individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. Photo: Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1

23 September 2021 11:04 IST

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on September 22 met the country's first-ever individual gold medallist from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Abhinav Bindra, and his family.

The javelin star from Haryana got a puppy named 'Tokyo' as a gift from Bindra.

In a tweet after the meeting, Chopra said, “Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing (Bindra) today." "Thank you@Abhinav Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' (the puppy) who I will cherish forever,” he added.

Bindra said it was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man.

“I hope that 'Tokyo' will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris (wishing him luck for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games) for him in 2024,” he tweeted.

“The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medallist,” Bindra said in another tweet.