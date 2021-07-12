Sport

Tokyo 2020 | Italy-based Indians to leave for Tokyo on July 17

The Indian boxing contingent, which is preparing for the Olympics in Italy, will leave for Tokyo from its training base in Assisi on July 17. Nine pugilists, including four women, have qualified for the Games.

India’s qualification performance in boxing this time was markedly better than the 2016 Rio Games where only three made the tournament-proper, none of them women.

Though athletes travelling from India would be facing added restrictions after arriving in Tokyo, those who would be heading to the Japanese capital from foreign training bases like Euorpe will get some relaxations on the severity of the quarantine.


