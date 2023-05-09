TNCA announces women’s talent hunt programme

May 09, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Monday, May 8, 2023, announced a talent-hunt programme to unearth hidden talent of women cricketers, especially from the districts in the State. Girls aged 13 and above are elgibible to take part in this programme.

The TNCA has formed a Talent Scout Wing, which includes eminent former first-class cricketers and coaches, both men and women. There will be four groups consisting of four members each and each group will be covering in a day, one district in the morning and one in the evening.

TNCA President Dr. P. Ashok Sigamani said, “We want to identify a pool of quality cricketers and plan to eventually start a women’s TNPL T20 league in the next few years. This is the first step in that.”

Camp details: May 13: Cuddalore (7 a.m.); Nilgris (8 a.m.), Coimbatore (3 p.m.); Salem & Madurai (7.30 a.m.); Namakkal, Villupuram & Theni (2 p.m.);

May 14: Tiruppur (7 a.m.); Thiruvannamalai (7.30 a.m.); Karur (8 a.m.); Krishnagiri (8.30 a.m.), Dindigul (2 p.m.); Erode, Dharmapuri & Tiruppattur (2.30 p.m.)

May 17: Vellore (8.30 a.m.); Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur (8 am.); Ranipet (2.30 p.m.);

May 20: Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Trichy (7 a.m.); Mayiladuthurai (7.30 a.m.); Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur & Nagapattinam (2.30 p.m.).

May 21: Thiruvarur, Perambalur, Sivagangai (7.30 a.m), Virudhunagnar (8 a.m.); Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur (2.30 p.m.)

