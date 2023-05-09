HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNCA announces women’s talent hunt programme

The TNCA has formed a Talent Scout Wing, which includes eminent former first-class cricketers and coaches, both men and women.

May 09, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Chennai:

Sports Bureau
Various office bearers of the TNCA during the launch of the Talent Scout Programme in Chennai on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Various office bearers of the TNCA during the launch of the Talent Scout Programme in Chennai on Monday, May 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Monday, May 8, 2023, announced a talent-hunt programme to unearth hidden talent of women cricketers, especially from the districts in the State. Girls aged 13 and above are elgibible to take part in this programme.

The TNCA has formed a Talent Scout Wing, which includes eminent former first-class cricketers and coaches, both men and women. There will be four groups consisting of four members each and each group will be covering in a day, one district in the morning and one in the evening.

TNCA President Dr. P. Ashok Sigamani said, “We want to identify a pool of quality cricketers and plan to eventually start a women’s TNPL T20 league in the next few years. This is the first step in that.”

Camp details: May 13: Cuddalore (7 a.m.); Nilgris (8 a.m.), Coimbatore (3 p.m.); Salem & Madurai (7.30 a.m.); Namakkal, Villupuram & Theni (2 p.m.);

May 14: Tiruppur (7 a.m.); Thiruvannamalai (7.30 a.m.); Karur (8 a.m.); Krishnagiri (8.30 a.m.), Dindigul (2 p.m.); Erode, Dharmapuri & Tiruppattur (2.30 p.m.)

May 17: Vellore (8.30 a.m.); Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur (8 am.); Ranipet (2.30 p.m.);

May 20: Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Trichy (7 a.m.); Mayiladuthurai (7.30 a.m.); Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur & Nagapattinam (2.30 p.m.).

May 21: Thiruvarur, Perambalur, Sivagangai (7.30 a.m), Virudhunagnar (8 a.m.); Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur (2.30 p.m.)

Various office bearers of the TNCA during the launch of the Talent Scout Programme in Chennai on Monday.

Various office bearers of the TNCA during the launch of the Talent Scout Programme in Chennai on Monday.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.