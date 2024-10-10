GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN skipper Sai Kishore wants team to play fearless cricket

Published - October 10, 2024 08:37 pm IST

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore during a practice session ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Coimbatore from Friday.

Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore during a practice session ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Coimbatore from Friday. | Photo Credit: M PERIASAMY

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore wants his side to be aggressive and play fearless cricket as it gears up for the new domestic season that starts on Friday.

“Our preparation has been good, and we want to play a positive brand of cricket,” said Sai Kishore on the eve of his side’s first match against Saurashtra.

TN reached the semifinals last season after a gap of six years, and the expectations are higher this year. When asked about it, Sai Kishore explained, “There are always expectations not just from outside but even within ourselves. We had six players in the Duleep Trophy, and we have set high standards. But we just want to focus on our job.”

While he led from the front, taking 53 scalps and topped the wicket-takers charts last year, the 27-year-old also came under criticism for his decision to bat first on a seamer-friendly pitch against Mumbai in the semis, which proved costly.

“Captaincy, in terms of player management and being honest with them, came naturally to me. On the tactical side, I had a few things to learn and have worked on it. I have spoken to a few captains ahead of the season,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat backed his experienced players to come good against TN. “Almost 80 or probably 90% of our squad has been playing for the last seven or eight seasons and has 60-70 games (experience), which is our strength. When you start against a team as good as them (TN), it sets you up for the season.”

