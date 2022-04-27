Titans and Sunrisers in a power battle

Umran Malik... Sunrisers’ red-hot pacer. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics/IPL

Hardik’s explosive hitters will be tested by fiery attack at Williamson’s disposal

It will be ‘Power Play’ at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The power-hitters of Gujarat Titans will face-off against the powerful pace attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Tata-Indian Premier League.

GT has dished out a refreshing brand of cricket under Hardik Pandya who has turned out the surprise packet as a captain with his smart moves.

Hardik, himself a force as a pace bowling all-rounder, understands the dynamics of T20 cricket where an over of poor cricket can cost you the match.

The levels of intensity need to be high throughout. A slip and the fall can be steep.

GT has the graceful opener Shubman Gill who can guide the team deep into the innings. He times the ball through the gaps.

And the Gujarat side has an explosive bunch of ball strikers with Hardik, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar. Asking rate doesn’t matter.

And the genuinely quick Lockie Ferguson and the skilful Mohammed Shami form a threatening pace pair.

And versatile leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be up against his old team SRH. He would want to prove a point.

Kane Williamson leads an SRH team that can sting with its pace attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T. Natarajan, with their pace, two-way movement and left-arm right-arm angles can demolish line-ups.

And SRH has the batting with Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram adding weight.

The duel promises to be intriguing.