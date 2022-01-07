Time to celebrate sporting excellence with Sportstar Aces Awards

Voting closes on January 25, 2022

07 January 2022 00:06 IST

Pick your favourite moments for Sportstar Aces Awards 2022

They brought us glory. Now it is our turn to say thank you!

2021 was a glorious year for Indian sports. Our sporting heroes brought home a record number of medals from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Our cricket team, too, reached the final of the first-ever World Test Championship and secured memorable overseas victories in Australia and England. In football, India won the SAFF Championship.

It is time to celebrate these and all other landmark victories of 2021.

The Sportstar Aces has 25 categories of awards, presented by Byju’s Classes with IDFC First Bank as the Associate Partner.

The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, and Sporting Moment of the Year.

There will be 20 Jury Awards, the winners of which will be chosen by an elite panel headed by the legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

Former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the other members of the jury.

There will also be a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make the world a better place.

Odisha Tourism is the Sports Destination Partner of the event while Union Bank of India is the Banking Partner.

Nippon Paint is the Colour Partner and Life Insurance Corporation of India the Insurance Partner.

Voting lines are now open. Pick your favourite heroes and sporting moments for Sportstar Aces Awards 2022.