Sport

Time for someone else to take over: Gregory

Chennaiyin FC’s ISL-winning coach John Gregory all but quit his post on Sunday following his club’s dispiriting loss to Bengaluru FC.

“It’s about time I sat down with the owner and had a deeper conversation,” said the Englishman.

“It might be time for someone else to take over.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 11:19:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/time-for-someone-else-to-take-over-gregory/article29938610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY