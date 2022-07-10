Time for Athletics Federation of India to have a relook at its rules for majors

Jeswin Aldrin.

July 10, 2022 20:20 IST

Other countries look at World Athletics qualifying standards differently; Jeswin Aldrin would have made it to the Worlds had he been an American

The Athletics Federation of India may have stopped automatic qualifier Jeswin Aldrin from going to this week’s World Championships in the USA as he failed to repeat the qualifying performance in its inter-State Nationals in Chennai and in the trials after that, but the issue could be looked at very differently.

Long jumper Aldrin crossed the World Athletics’ entry standard (8.22m) in the Federation Cup in April with 8.26m and also shocked national record holder M. Sreeshankar to take the gold (with wind-assisted 8.37m) but the AFI wanted him to be close to that at the recent inter-State Nationals, its main qualifier for the Worlds.

The 20-year-old, seventh in the World this year, could jump only 7.71 (qualifying round) and 7.51 (final) to finish sixth in Chennai. He was offered two trials, in Thiruvananthapuram where he came close (7.99m) and Patiala (7.93m) but the AFI did not clear him for the Worlds as he failed to achieve its target of 8.10m. A disappointed Aldrin is now on his way home in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

The World Athletics offers athletes a one-year period to achieve its entry standard but the AFI has a perform-before-you-go policy.

“We are not World Athletics. We are India, we have to do what is best for India,” Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, told The Hindu.

“Because you may be in form six months or a year ago but may not be fit before going. We have had many such athletes, that is why.”

Surprisingly, the Worlds’ entry list reveals that more than 20 of the 32 long jumpers who will be in action in Oregon have been way below the Worlds entry standard in their last few meets.

The USA has been a dominant force in long jump with world record holders like Jesse Owens, Ralph Boston, Bob Beamon and Mike Powell. But Marquis Dendy, who finished 10th with 7.87m at the recent US Championships, figures in the American long jump team for the Worlds.

India will have Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees in Oregon, a third entry would have raised the profile of the sport while also offering top-class exposure to young Aldrin.

Perhaps, it is time for AFI to have a relook at its rules for the majors.