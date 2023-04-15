ADVERTISEMENT

Time And Tide waits for no one in the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas 

April 15, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Udhagamandalam,15.04.2023. K. Kamesh giving away Nilgiris 2000 Guineas trophy to Time and Tide’s trainer A.S. Jodha and jockey C. Umesh in the presence M.N. Nambiyar.  | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Adhiraj Singh Jodha’s ward Time And Tide (C. Umesh astride) clinched the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (1,400m), the second Classic of the season here on Saturday (April.15). M/s. Bachhawat Farms rep. by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat owns the winner. Trainer B. Suresh and jockey Mohit Singh scored a treble.

1. HUNT CLUB HANDICAP: AUTUMN SHOWER (Ram Nandan) 1, Marshall (S. Kamble) 2, Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari) 3 and Little Wonder (Inayat) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 17.41s. Owner: Mr. M.P. Biddappa. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (Div. I): MULTICROWN (Mohit Singh) 1, Kallipos (C. Brisson) 2, Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble) 3 and Clockwise (C. Umesh) 4. 5-1/2, 3/4 and lnk. 1m, 28.49s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer. B. Suresh.

3. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (Div. II): HELEN OF TROY (Farid Ansari) 1, Made In Heaven (A.M. Tograllu) 2, Sensations (C. Umesh) 3 and Nashvegas (S. Kamble) 4. 3-1/4, 2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 29.45s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. III): TIME AND TIDE (Dali-Starlet) C. Umesh 1, KNOTTY DANCER (Gusto-Stormy Princess) Akshay Kumar 2, GOLDEN WARRIOR (Speaking of Which-Star of Harmony) Yash Narredu 3 and SHEER ROCKS (Sanus Per Aquam-Sheer Class) P. Sai Kumar 4. 1-1/2, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27.33. Owner: M/s. Bachhawat Farms rep. by Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

5. DANEHILL HANDICAP: STAR SYMBOL (Mohit Singh) 1, Kings Walk (Manikandan) 2, Santamarina Star (S.A. Amit) 3 and Rubert (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 21.92s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy hettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. NORTHERN DANCER HANDICAP: ROYAL BARON (Mohit Singh) 1, Sheer Elegance (S.A. Amit) 2, Mastery (S. Kamble) 3 and Memory Lane (C. Brisson) 4. 3, 4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 41.41s. Owner: Mr. A L. Murugappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US