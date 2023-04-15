Time And Tide waits for no one in the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas 

April 15, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Adhiraj Singh Jodha’s ward Time And Tide (C. Umesh astride) clinched the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (1,400m), the second Classic of the season here on Saturday (April.15). M/s. Bachhawat Farms rep. by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat owns the winner. Trainer B. Suresh and jockey Mohit Singh scored a treble.

1. HUNT CLUB HANDICAP: AUTUMN SHOWER (Ram Nandan) 1, Marshall (S. Kamble) 2, Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari) 3 and Little Wonder (Inayat) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 17.41s. Owner: Mr. M.P. Biddappa. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (Div. I): MULTICROWN (Mohit Singh) 1, Kallipos (C. Brisson) 2, Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble) 3 and Clockwise (C. Umesh) 4. 5-1/2, 3/4 and lnk. 1m, 28.49s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer. B. Suresh.

3. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (Div. II): HELEN OF TROY (Farid Ansari) 1, Made In Heaven (A.M. Tograllu) 2, Sensations (C. Umesh) 3 and Nashvegas (S. Kamble) 4. 3-1/4, 2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 29.45s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. III): TIME AND TIDE (Dali-Starlet) C. Umesh 1, KNOTTY DANCER (Gusto-Stormy Princess) Akshay Kumar 2, GOLDEN WARRIOR (Speaking of Which-Star of Harmony) Yash Narredu 3 and SHEER ROCKS (Sanus Per Aquam-Sheer Class) P. Sai Kumar 4. 1-1/2, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27.33. Owner: M/s. Bachhawat Farms rep. by Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

5. DANEHILL HANDICAP: STAR SYMBOL (Mohit Singh) 1, Kings Walk (Manikandan) 2, Santamarina Star (S.A. Amit) 3 and Rubert (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 21.92s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy hettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. NORTHERN DANCER HANDICAP: ROYAL BARON (Mohit Singh) 1, Sheer Elegance (S.A. Amit) 2, Mastery (S. Kamble) 3 and Memory Lane (C. Brisson) 4. 3, 4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 41.41s. Owner: Mr. A L. Murugappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.