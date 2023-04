April 09, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Georgia

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury after completing seven holes of his third round, tournament organisers said on April 9.

Woods, who was the last of 54 players to make the cut, was limping down the 17th fairway on six over par through seven holes when play was called off on Saturday due to bad weather.