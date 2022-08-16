Thumping win for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy

Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI

Captain Sakshi Rana slammed in six goals as Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat registered a 17-0 win over Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur on the opening day of Phase-1 of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League u-16 tournament at the National Stadium here on Tuesday even as most games ended in one-sided results.

With four of her players in the current national team, former India captain Pritam’s academy was in the spotlight and coach Kuldeep Siwach was all praise for his skipper.

“Sakshi, at this age, has the kind of skills that can beat anyone. She is better than Neha Goyal was at her age with very good game intelligence,” he said.

The results:

Pool-A: Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar 2 (Liona Lakra, Amisha Ekka) bt Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 1 (Nisha); Pritam Siwach HA, Sonepat 17 (Sakshi Rana 6, Manjinder 3, Khushi 3, Ravina, Nidhi, Bhavya, Riya, Sakshi) bt Smart HA, Raipur 0; SAI ‘A’ 30 (Kajal 10, Tanuja Toppo 6, Binati Minz 4, Karuna Minz 4, Sunelita Toppo 3, Nishal Dadel, Vanshika Sharma, Anjana Xaxa) bt Bhai Behlo HA, Bhagta 0; Citizen Hockey XI 6 (Mahi 2, Nancy Saroha, Navya, Mauli, Diya) bt Mumbai School SA 0.

Pool-B: SAI ‘B’ 18 (Mutum Priya Devi 7, Lalpeksangbam 5, Sukarmani Munda 3, Akanksha Pal, Ruthi Lallawmazuali, Shweta Upadhyay) bt Anantapur HA 0; Har HA 14 (Shashi Khasa 5, Pooja 5, Kirti 2, Seema, Neeshu) bt Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy 0; Madhya Pradesh HA 3 (Tanvi 2, Kajal Pundir) bt Odisha Naval Tata HPC 0.