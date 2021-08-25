Three Indians in finals of Asian junior boxing in Dubai

India’s assured medal tally stood at over 20 on the day of the draws itself as many countries either skipped or fielded smaller squads due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Three Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Asian junior championships after notching up comprehensive victories in their last-four stage clashes in Dubai.

While Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) made the junior boys finals, Muskan (46kg) entered the girls summit showdowns, on Tuesday night.

Joon defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Emir-Khan Razhapov 5-0 and Chamoli got the better of Kazakhstan’s Aidar Kadyrkhan by a similar scoreline.

Muskan sailed past Kazakhstan’s Yelyanur Turganova, pulling off an unanimous victory.

However, Supriya Rawat (66kg) lost to Sanowar Bozorboeva 1-4 and Aarzoo (54kg) also endured a close loss to Uzbekistan’s Guldana Tileuergen, going down 2-3.

Devika Ghorpade (50kg) was defeated 0-5 by Uzbekistan’s Shaina Nematovain in another girls semifinal.

Among boys, Ankush (66kg) was beaten 0-5 by Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in his last-four bout.

All four of them ended with bronze medals.

India’s assured medal tally stood at over 20 on the day of the draws itself as many countries either skipped or fielded smaller squads due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The gold medallists in the youth category will receive prize money of $6,000 while silver and bronze medallists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively.

The junior champions will be awarded with $4,000 for gold and $2,000 and $1,000 for silver and bronze medallists respectively.