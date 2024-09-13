This year we have players who can be game-changers: Coyle

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has had a major shuffling of its squad this season as compared to last year. The two-time Indian Super League champion has 13 new faces with quite a few young domestic players. Twelve players have left the club for different reasons.

CFC head coach Owen Coyle is never averse to fresh challenges and likes to take competition head on. In his five years with ISL, he has shown he can deliver.

In his two earlier seasons with Chennaiyin, he has taken the team to play-offs, once even to the final in 2019-20 from nowhere. This time, Coyle is confident of his boys doing well. He says the side has depth with two players for every position and some game-changers.

“We will probably get two players for every position (this time) and we didn’t have that last year, certainly to the strength and depth of the new season. But I think this year we know we have players who can be game-changers. So, it gives us certainly far more competition for places which really is important. The players know there is somebody breathing down their necks and that is a good thing,” he said, at a press conference here on Thursday.

Coyle expressed happiness of his players wanting to improve which, he said, is a good sign for the club to perform and even win the tournament.

“We have players who really want to improve, both young and experienced, who want to put their hands up. For example, the experienced Mandar Rao Dessai has a point to prove. He has been a champion. He wants to show his quality again having played for East Bengal last year.

“So, everybody has got something to play for, and that is what I need. Players who are motivated and hungry, not feeling happy to play games,” the 58-year-old Scot said.

Chennaiyin takes on Odisha in its first match of the new season on September 14 in Bhubaneswar

