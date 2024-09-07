This Is Gold lives up to the billing in Justify Handicap

D. Narredu’s ward This Is Gold (Yash Narredu up) won the Justify Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Sept. 7). The winner is owned by M/s. Blazing Saddles. Mr. Kishore Rungta & Mr. Deepesh Narredu. Jockey Yash Narredu and trainer Deepesh Narredu scored a treble.

1. MARINA BEACH HANDICAP: LADY WONDER (S. Kabdhar) 1, Royal Nobility (Farid Ansar) 2, Ugly Truth (C. Umesh) 3 and Preakness (N. Darshan) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/4 and shd. 1m, 8.35s. ₹124 (w), 25, 41 and 10 (p), SHP: 124, THP: 58, FP: 3,522, Q: 1,443, Tla: 23,354. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettimnad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. STAR OF WONDER HANDICAP (Div. II): LADY LUCK (Farid Ansari) 1, Dazzling Princess (A.S. Peter) 2, Safety (Inayat) 3 and Santamarina Star (Koshi Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, lnk and 3-1/4. 1m, 14.90s. ₹44 (w), 21, 30 and 11 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 52, FP: 280, Q: 169, TlaL 777. Owner:Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. STAR SUPREME TROPHY (Div. I): BERTHA (Yash Narredu) 1, Diamond And Pearls (Inyat) 2, Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Relic Warrior (Farid Ansari) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 14.06s. ₹40 (w), 12, 25 and 14 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 62, FP: 229, Q: 112, Tla: 1,704. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding, M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah & Mr. Prem F. Vazirani. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. JUSTIFY HANDICAP: THIS IS GOLD (Yash Narredu) 1, Go For The Moon (Hindu Singh) 2, Key To The Mint ( N. Darshan) 3. and Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 4. Not run: Dear Lady. 1-1/2, 6-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 27.71s. ₹17 (w), 13, 10 and 18 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 26, FP: 36, Q: 28, Tla: 147. Owners: M/s. Blazing Saddles, Mr. Kishore Rungta & Mr. Deepesh Narredu. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. FAIRHAVEN HANDICAP: VIVALDI (C. Umesh) 1, Annette (C. Brisson) 2, Multiflora (Yash Narredu) 3 and State Flag (Ram Nandan) 4. Not run: Straordinario. Nk, 11-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 28.68s. ₹27 (w), 10, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 38, FP: 201, Q: 68, Tla: 201. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding, Mr. Atul Ishwardas Chordia & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

6. STAR SUPREME TROPHY (Div. II): ASPIRA (Yash Narrdu) 1, Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 2, Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 3 and Rising Tycoon (A.M. Tograllu) 4. 6-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3. 1m, 13.59. ₹13 (w), 10, 23 and 44 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 24, FP: 40, Q: 31, Tla: 177. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Deepesh Narredu & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. STAR OF WINDSOR HANDICAP (Div. I): ELEMENT (C. Brisson) 1, Priceless Beauty (Yash Narredu) 2, Sunny Isles (Farid Ansari) 3 and Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 4. Not run: Blue Eyed Boy. 4-3/4, 4-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.93s. ₹28 (w), 20, 18 and 74 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 81,FP: 162, Q: 98, Tla: 2,366. Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

Jackpot: ₹2,020 (28 tkts.), Runner-up: 130 (187 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,335 (92 tkts.), Treble: 400 (47 tkts.).