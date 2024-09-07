GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This Is Gold lives up to the billing in Justify Handicap

Published - September 07, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI: 

D. Narredu’s ward This Is Gold (Yash Narredu up) won the Justify Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Sept. 7). The winner is owned by M/s. Blazing Saddles. Mr. Kishore Rungta & Mr. Deepesh Narredu. Jockey Yash Narredu and trainer Deepesh Narredu scored a treble.

1. MARINA BEACH HANDICAP: LADY WONDER (S. Kabdhar) 1, Royal Nobility (Farid Ansar) 2, Ugly Truth (C. Umesh) 3 and Preakness (N. Darshan) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/4 and shd. 1m, 8.35s. ₹124 (w), 25, 41 and 10 (p), SHP: 124, THP: 58, FP: 3,522, Q: 1,443, Tla: 23,354. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettimnad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. STAR OF WONDER HANDICAP (Div. II): LADY LUCK (Farid Ansari) 1, Dazzling Princess (A.S. Peter) 2, Safety (Inayat) 3 and Santamarina Star (Koshi Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, lnk and 3-1/4. 1m, 14.90s. ₹44 (w), 21, 30 and 11 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 52, FP: 280, Q: 169, TlaL 777. Owner:Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. STAR SUPREME TROPHY (Div. I): BERTHA (Yash Narredu) 1, Diamond And Pearls (Inyat) 2, Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Relic Warrior (Farid Ansari) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 14.06s. ₹40 (w), 12, 25 and 14 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 62, FP: 229, Q: 112, Tla: 1,704. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding, M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah & Mr. Prem F. Vazirani. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. JUSTIFY HANDICAP: THIS IS GOLD (Yash Narredu) 1, Go For The Moon (Hindu Singh) 2, Key To The Mint ( N. Darshan) 3. and Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 4. Not run: Dear Lady. 1-1/2, 6-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 27.71s. ₹17 (w), 13, 10 and 18 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 26, FP: 36, Q: 28, Tla: 147. Owners: M/s. Blazing Saddles, Mr. Kishore Rungta & Mr. Deepesh Narredu. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. FAIRHAVEN HANDICAP: VIVALDI (C. Umesh) 1, Annette (C. Brisson) 2, Multiflora (Yash Narredu) 3 and State Flag (Ram Nandan) 4. Not run: Straordinario. Nk, 11-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 28.68s. ₹27 (w), 10, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 38, FP: 201, Q: 68, Tla: 201. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding, Mr. Atul Ishwardas Chordia & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

6. STAR SUPREME TROPHY (Div. II): ASPIRA (Yash Narrdu) 1, Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 2, Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 3 and Rising Tycoon (A.M. Tograllu) 4. 6-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3. 1m, 13.59. ₹13 (w), 10, 23 and 44 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 24, FP: 40, Q: 31, Tla: 177. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Deepesh Narredu & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. STAR OF WINDSOR HANDICAP (Div. I): ELEMENT (C. Brisson) 1, Priceless Beauty (Yash Narredu) 2, Sunny Isles (Farid Ansari) 3 and Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 4. Not run: Blue Eyed Boy. 4-3/4, 4-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.93s. ₹28 (w), 20, 18 and 74 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 81,FP: 162, Q: 98, Tla: 2,366. Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

Jackpot: ₹2,020 (28 tkts.), Runner-up: 130 (187 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,335 (92 tkts.), Treble: 400 (47 tkts.).

