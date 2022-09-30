Thiruvananthapuram upsets Pathanamthitta

Thiruvananthapuram’s Joel (right, hand raised) tries to thwart Pathanamthitta’s Leo’s attempt (green, centre) in the Kerala State youth basketball championship at Kottayam on Thursday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

KOTTAYAM: Thiruvananthapuram shocked defending champion Pathanamthitta 63-40 in a boys’ league match of the Girideepam Bethany 38th Kerala State youth basketball championship at the Girideepam Bethany School, Vadavathoor, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur boys and girls opened their campaign with easy wins over Ernakulam and Kollam respectively.

The results (league):

Boys: Thrissur 84 (Niyukth 29, Vinay Sankar 25) bt Ernakulam 57 (Johan20); Thiruvananthapuram 63 bt Pathanamthitta 40; Kozhikode 79 bt Idukki 55; Malappuram 67 (C. Vishnu 29, V.M. Jishnu 23) bt Palakkad 34.

Girls: Thrissur 71 (Liya Sony 23, Niranjana 20) bt Kollam 54; Pathanamthitta 44 (S. Aswathy Nair 27) bt Idukki 6; Thiruvananthapuram 59 (Aleena 22) bt Kannur 51 (Arathy 21); Ernakulam 49 bt Kottayam 23.

Atit shocks Arshad

KOCHI: Kollam’s Aashik Kafoor edged past his Yolo Club-mate Syed 3-2 and entered the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the 56 th Kerala State snooker championship which began at the Regional Sports Centre here on Thursday.

Meanwhile Coronation Club’s former State champion Atit B. Shah shocked defending champion V.M. Mohammed Arshad 2-0 and entered the men’s semifinal late on Wednesday. Atit will take on the young Amal Razak, who defeated the multiple former champion A.R. Azeem, in Friday’s semifinal.

The results (snooker, best of 5 frames):

First round: K.S. Arun (Cosmo) bt Sudheer Gabriel (CMP) 78-18, 16-31, 54-19, 72-2; Aashik Kafoor (Yolo) bt Syed (Yolo) 52-27, 67-57, 32-74, 27-61, 60-13; Shabin (Yolo) bt A.R. Azeem (RSC) 44-21, 75-21, 38-64, 43-23; Vinu Vijayan (CMP) bt Amal Johnson (CMP) 62-31, 58-17, 36-59, 56-46; Abraham (RSC) bt Namzi (Yolo) 49-25, 47-16, 42-65, 76-42; Thanveer (KSA) w.o. Jease (YMCA); Vishnu Murali (Gym) bt P.V. Timothy (RSC) 70-14, 58-40, 41-26; Razeen (KSA) bt Karthik (RSC) 49-19, 48-42, 36-21; Haris (KSA) bt Philipose (RSC) 59-14, 55-26, 57-26; Sanjay (CMP) bt Abraham (RSC) 61-27, 18-63, 64-25, 62-39; Anand Shankar (CMP) bt Shebin (Yolo) 45-14, 65-27, 65-53; Terry (CMP) w.o. Mahesh (YMCA).

Wednesday’s late matches:

Billiards quarterfinals (100-up, best of three frames): Atit B. Shah (Coronation) bt V.M. Mohammed Arshad (Gym) 104-82, 101-91; Amal Razak (CMP) bt A.R. Azeem 101-66, 100-64.

Vivian scores 10 goals in Gokulam party

KOZHIKODE: Ghanaian striker Vivian Konadu Adjei scored 10 goals as Gokulam Kerala FC blanked Kadathanad Raja FA 15-0 in the Ramco Kerala Women’s League football at the Corporation Stadium here on Thursday.

The result: Gokulam Kerala FC, Koz 15 (Vivian Konadu Adjei 10 goals, Harmilan Kaur 3, Soniya Jose & K. Manasa 1 each) bt Kadathanad Raja FA, Vatakara 0.

Payyannur College downs AIFA

THRIKKARIPUR: Payyannur College defeatedAltius International Football Academy 3-1 in the Kerala Premier League football qualifiers at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

The result: Payyannur College 3 (A. Krisharaj 8, K. Sreeraj 31,Muhammed Dilshad 90+5) bt AIFA 1 (C. Shadil 54).

Shreyas stays steady

KOTTAKKAL: Thiruvananthapuram’s top-seeded Shreyas Payappat won both his rounds on the opening day of the 59 th Kerala State senior FIDE-rated chess championship at the Peace Public School, Puthur, on Thursday.

Earlier in the first round, Thrissur’s 13-year-old A.J. Athira (68 th seed) surprised fifth-seeded Hari Suresh.

Select results: Second round: Jake Shanty (1) lost to Shreyas Payyappat (2), Sharsha Backer (2) bt P.B. Adarsh (1), B. Gautham (1) lost to S. Athul Krishna (2), K.U. Marthandan (2) bt Kalyani Sirin (1).

First round: Sreyas Payyappat bt S. Sanil, Sreeraman Namboodiri lost to Sharsha Backer, Athul Krishna bt T.A. Sulaiman; Hari Suresh lost to A.J. Athira.

