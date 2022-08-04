Sport

Third round of National motorcycle racing in Chennai

Rajini Krishnan (No. 67), who heads Pro-Stock 301-400cc category. | Photo Credit: File photo
Sports Reporter Chennai August 04, 2022 17:12 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 17:14 IST

The third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 will be held at the Madras International Circuit this weekend.

The 20-race card will get rolling on Friday with free practice and qualifying sessions ahead of the races over the following two days. While almost 200 entrants fight it out on the track, promoters Madras Motor Sports Club have thrown open the 600-seater grandstand along the main straight to fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The National Championship will see double-headers in the two premier Pro-stock categories — 301-400cc Open and 165cc Open — besides the Novice (Stock 165cc) class, while one race is slated for the Girls (Stock 165cc) and the Stock 301-400cc, introduced as a support event this season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1), bidding for his 11th National title, has dominated the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category with four wins from as many starts, the situation in the popular Pro-Stock 165cc class is intriguing.

Though Pacer Yamaha’s Mathana Kumar enjoys a 35-point advantage, his archrivals, Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing), and the Petronas TVS Racing pair of Deepak Ravikumar and K.Y. Ahamed showed signs of resurgence in the second round last month after a washout in the season-opener at Coimbatore in June.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...