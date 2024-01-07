There’s always the next day, says Muralitharan as he advises youngsters to enjoy the game

January 07, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI:

During his prime, Muttiah Muralitharan had often wondered how Virender Sehwag could belt bowlers all over the park without a care in the world.

The Sri Lankan spin legend wanted to know the secret.

“So I asked Sehwag, ‘how could you play like that, you just come and smack every bowler’. Then Sehwag said, ‘there will be the sun coming tomorrow also. It doesn’t finish with one match, there is another game coming, I will be different. So I enjoy my game’,” revealed Muralitharan as he advised young players to enjoy the game and not worry about the result.

Muralitharan, the world record-holder with his 800 Test wickets, was in Kochi to inaugurate the TCC Spin Foundation and to interact with young players at the Tripunithura Cricket Club’s Palace Oval on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised players not to think too much.

“Now, we hear players saying ‘I’m stressed’. We didn’t even know what stress was or the meaning of stress. Don’t overthink, overthinking brings pressure. Do your duty to the best of your ability and enjoy. Sometimes, you won’t be able to do it, sometimes you can do better than what you expect. So, don’t put pressure on yourself.

“When you think too much about things you can’t control, you put pressure on yourself. They are not in your hands.

“When you get an opportunity, don’t say I have to prepare, I have to do this, I have to do that, then only performance will come. If you love the game, it’s a big gain. May be, today’s players are too serious because they want to make a career out of it. But those days, we just played for the enjoyment.

“So enjoy your game, whatever the result, there is the always the next match and the match after that. There is always the next day.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.