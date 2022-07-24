Theon primed to deliver in Bangalore St. Leger

July 24, 2022 00:30 IST

July 24, 2022 00:30 IST

Theon, who is in fine fettle, may score in the Bangalore St. Leger (2,800m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 24). False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. CAMINO PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Bramastram (7) Nazerul 61.5, 2. Beldona (9) Akshay K 58.5, 3. Akasi (1) Vivek 57, 4. Capital Gain (8) Mark 57, 5. Gallic (10) Rajesh K 57, 6. Paradise Beckons (5) Rayan 57, 7. Lightning Charlie (6) P. Surya 56.5, 8. Max Mueller (11) Vinod Shinde 55.5, 9. Activated (3) Trevor 55, 10. Jai Vikram (4) Jagadeesh 54, 11. Ultimate Power (12) G. Vivek 52.5 and 12. Challenging Star (2) Vishal B 52.

1. BELDONA, 2. ACTIVATED, 3. CAPITAL GAIN

2. BHISHMA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Striking Memory (6) S. Saqlain 60, 2. Electric Blue (1) Akshay K 59, 3. Osiris (7) Arvind K 57.5, 4. Brooklyn Supreme (8) Chethan K 57, 5. Limited Edition (3) Salman K 57, 6. Pastiche (13) Darshan 57, 7. Rorito (10) Tousif 57, 8. Toronero (4) L.A. Rozario 57, 9. Ansaldo (5) Srinath 56.5, 10. Johnnie Black (11) Jagadeesh 56, 11. Marco Polo (2) Shreyas S 56, 12. Super Ruffian (12) Hindu S 54.5 and 13. Rightly Noble (9) P. Surya 54.

1. ELECTRIC BLUE, 2. TORONERO, 3. ANSALDO

3. D.M. KUMARASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Forever Together (3) Angad 62, 2. Caracas (6) Akshay K 60, 3. Multistarrer (4) Trevor 59.5, 4. Extraordinary (7) Arvind K 55, 5. Starry Wind (5) Shreyas S 54.5, 6. Ombudsman (2) G. Vivek 52.5. and 7. Silverita (1) Hindu S 52.5.

1. FOREVER TOGETHER, 2. MULTISTARRER

4. BARALOY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Domina (4) S. John 60, 2. Habanero (7) G. Vivek 58, 3. Black Whizz (3) Raghuveer S 57.5, 4. Sainthood (8) Chethan K 57.5, 5. The Adviser (6) Arvind K 57, 6. Artesian (1) Saddam H 55.5, 7. Rule Of Law (5) Vishal B 55.5, 8. Java Peninsula (2) Rajesh K 54.5 and 9. Don’s Den (9) Jagadeesh 53.

1. THE ADVISER, 2. DOMINO, 3. DON’S DEN

5. BANGALORE ST. LEGER (2,800m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. My Opinion (1) Akshay K 58.5, 2. Pissarro (3) Trevor 58.5, 3. Theon (2) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 4. Speedster (4) Suraj 57 and 5. Flash Bond (—) (—) 55.5.

1. THEON, 2. SPEEDSTER

6. BHISHMA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Three Aces (11) S. Saqlain 61.5, 2. Dragon’s Gold (6) Suraj 60.5, 3. Lagopus (1) R. Pradeep 60.5, 4. Acaster (3) Srinath 58.5, 5. Dr Logan (9) L.A. Rozario 58, 6. War Eagle (4) Akshay K 58, 7. Aferpi (5) Rajesh K 57, 8. Silver Swift (2) Ajinkya 56, 9. Stunning Beauty (7) Arvind K 55.5, 10. Altair (12) Siddaraju 53.5, 11. Impeccable (8) Vinod Shinde 53 and 12. Regal Melody (10) Vishal B 51.

1. DRAGON’S GOLD, 2. WAR EAGLE, 3. ACASTER

7. BARALOY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Divine Blessings (1) S. John 61, 2. Classic Charm (7) Trevor 60, 3. Tenali (5) Akshay K 59, 4. Flying Quest (4) Darshan 58.5, 5. Ocean Dunes (3) Mudassar 58, 6. The Response (10) Arvind K 58, 7. Knotty In Blue (8) Nazerul 57.5, 8. Unique Style (2) Jagadeesh 56, 9. Twilight Fame (6) Angad 54 and 10. Lady Supremos (9) Rayan 53.

1. TENALI, 2. DIVINE BLESSINGS, 3. CLASSIC CHARM

8. CAMINO PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Altamonte (4) Darshan 62.5, 2. Another Rainbow (8) G. Vivek 62.5, 3. Eco Friendly (5) Arvind K 62.5, 4. Amazonite (7) B. Nayak 62, 5. She’s Innocent (3) Chethan K 61, 6. Apollo Light (9) A. Imran 60.5, 7. Thunderstruck (2) Akshay K 60.6, 8. Fierce Fighter (6) Arshad 59.5, 9. Commandpost (1) Angad 59, 10. He’s The One (11) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 11. Charmaine (10) Vishal B 57 and 12. Daring Sweetheart (12) S. Mubarak 56.5.

1. THUNDERSTRUCK, 2. ANOTHER RAINBOW, 3. ALTAMONTE

Day’s best: THEON

Double: BELDONA — ELECTRIC BLUE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.