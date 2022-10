Theon, New Dimension and Monarchy show out

Pune

Theon, New Dimension and Monarchy showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 15) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: 2/y/o New Dimension (Suraj Narredu), Mystical Rose (Peter) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and they finished level.

1000m: Adamas (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o Eaton Square (Suraj Narredu) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil), Immortal Love (Peter) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Birking Blower (Nazil) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Monarchy (Nazil) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1600m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.