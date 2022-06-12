Theon, King's Ransom, Imperial Blue and Zuccarelli impress

Theon, King's Ransom, Imperial Blue and Zuccarelli pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 12).

Inner sand

1200m: War Trail (Khurshad), Dallas Drifter (Arshad) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Priceless Gold (Suraj) 43. In fine condition. Dedicated Boy (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Dawin Rising (Oliver) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Gimme (Dhebe) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Augilo (A. Prakash) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Jokshan (R. Ravi) 1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Chiraag (rb) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Douglas (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Red Lucifer (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Mark One (Ajinkya), First Royalist (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stormwatch (Hindu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In good shape. Fortunate Son (Dhebe), Prince O' War (N.S. Parmar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. They moved impressively. Leonardo (Akshay K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1400m: Michigan Melody (Arshad), Allabouther (Khurshad) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Former impressed. Theon (Kaviraj), King's Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. They moved attractively while the latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Besuge (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Magnanimous (Bhawani S), Freedom (Vishal B) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former moved impressively. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Triple Wish (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased.