Sport

Theon, King's Ransom, Imperial Blue and Zuccarelli impress

Theon, King's Ransom, Imperial Blue and Zuccarelli pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 12).

Inner sand

1200m: War Trail (Khurshad), Dallas Drifter (Arshad) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Priceless Gold (Suraj) 43. In fine condition. Dedicated Boy (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Dawin Rising (Oliver) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Gimme (Dhebe) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Augilo (A. Prakash) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Jokshan (R. Ravi) 1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Chiraag (rb) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Douglas (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Red Lucifer (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Mark One (Ajinkya), First Royalist (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stormwatch (Hindu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In good shape. Fortunate Son (Dhebe), Prince O' War (N.S. Parmar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. They moved impressively. Leonardo (Akshay K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1400m: Michigan Melody (Arshad), Allabouther (Khurshad) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Former impressed. Theon (Kaviraj), King's Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. They moved attractively while the latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Besuge (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Magnanimous (Bhawani S), Freedom (Vishal B) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former moved impressively. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Triple Wish (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2022 2:34:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/theon-kings-ransom-imperial-blue-and-zuccarelli-impress/article65520228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY