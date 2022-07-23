The Protector, Exclusive, Snowfall, The Awakening and Dragoness show out

July 23, 2022 18:02 IST

The Protector, Exclusive, Snowfall, The Awakening and Dragoness showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 23) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Leopard Rock (Yash) 40. Easy. Whatsinaname (Zameer) 41. Easy. Pokerface (rb) 42. Easy. House Of Lords (rb), Zip Along (Agarwal) 39. Former ended four lengths in front. Lagertha (Bhawani), Baku (Zameer) 600/41. Pair level.

800m: Zarak (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Northern Singer (app) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Jack Bauer (Merchant), Dalasan (Ayyar) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Alpha Gene (Shelar), Supreme Being (I. Pardeshi) 53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Star Lap (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Remy Red (Agarwal), Excellent Gold (app) 53, 600/41. Former better. Bold Advance (rb) 53, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Snowfall (Towfeeq), Divine Glory (Shubham) 51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Majestic Warrior (Dashrath) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Hilma Klint (rb) 51, 600/38. Responded well. High Spirit (rb) 52, 600/39. Urged. Son Of A Gun (rb) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Desert Fire (rb) 51, 600/38. Good work. Mirae (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Urged. Adamas (Yash), Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Singer Sargent (P. Naidu) 57, 600/42. Easy. 1000m: Wellington (Nirmal), Exemplify (Santosh) 1-12, 600/43. They were easy. Galway Bay (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Fortune Teller (P. Naidu), Red Dust (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Sultan Suleiman (Towfeeq) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Cipher (Merchant), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. The Awakening (Yash), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Sandman (Vinod) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Lioness (Yash), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Toofan (Merchant), Nusrat (P. Naidu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Sky Hawk (Rupesh), Arrow Point (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Exclusive (Towfeeq) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Dufy (Merchant), Kardashian (P. Naidu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice noted — inner sand:

1000m: Dragoness (Daman), Nobility (Parmar) and Adonis (V. Walkar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Dragoness who jumped out well finished a distance ahead of others. Well Speaking (A. Prakash), Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. She Is On Fire (Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Pressed. Esfir (Ayyar), Toussaint (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. The Protector (Merchant), Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-4, 800/49, 600/38. Former, who is in good shape finished four lengths ahead.