The Invitation Cup celebrates the best of Indian horse racing

Chennai’s marquee event and awards night brought together the top names in the sport

Popular names of the Indian horse racing fraternity during the awards night at ITC Grand Chola, as part of the Chettinad Indian Turf Invitation Cup | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM_ B

As Theon galloped past its competitors, the mood at Guindy’s Race Course reached a high. It’s going to be close here, the excited commentator announced, even as keen onlookers edged forward in their seats.

Theon didn’t disappoint. A champion horse named after Polish occultist Max Theon, he surged forward with confidence to the winning line, among the highlights of the Chettinad Indian Turf Invitation Cup held this weekend at the Madras Race Club, Guindy.

Madras’ horseracing glory was on full display at the Cup, celebrating its Diamond Jubilee this year. On Saturday evening, the who’s who of Indian horseracing were celebrated and feted at a gala awards night that also included an elaborate dinner at the ITC Grand Chola. Madras Race Club chairman MAMR Muthiah said, “This is the best of horse racing, right here in Chennai. The past two years have been difficult due to the pandemic, with reduced chances of racing.”

A snapshot during the Invitation Cup held at the Madras Race Club, Guindy | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

With things looking up in recent times, the horse racing fraternity is looking forward to a better future, one that includes bringing forth younger aspirants to the sport.

Zavaray S Poonawala, awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to horse racing in the last four decades, said, “I’m the happiest in this room. We need to think out of the box to take Indian racing ahead. We plan to bring young people, including jockeys and trainers, to racing.” The evening also witnessed awards being given to the Champion Owner, Jockey, Trainer and Stud Farm.