IPL decides to allow captains to name the team after the toss

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to allow the captains to name the team after the toss, instead of the convention of exchanging the team sheets before the toss.

“Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of five substitute fielders in writing to the IPL Match Referee after the toss,” states clause 1.2.1 of the IPL’s Match Playing Conditions.

The introduction of an Impact Player, a substitute player, could well be a game-changer.

The change in the playing XI rule, to be effected during the 2023 edition starting on March 31, will help neutralise the home advantage, with the league set to be played on home-and-away basis for the first time since 2019.

The inaugural edition of SA20 — a franchise league in South Africa with all six team owners being IPL team owners — earlier this year allowed the teams to name the starting XI after the toss. Based on the effectiveness of the system, the IPL authorities have decided to try out the same.

A note circulated among IPL franchises, the rationale behind the rule change has been explained. “This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player.”

The Impact Player is an extension of the X-factor rule in place in Australia’s Big Bash League. Each team will be allowed to replace an Indian cricketer with another Indian cricketer at any point during the match, thus resulting in tactical substitution midway through a match.