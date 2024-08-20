The Indian experience with cases at CAS

India as an appellant

Football:

2021: East Bengal vs Omid Singh: East Bengal appealed a decision by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber, asking it to pay the Iranian midfielder outstanding payment after ending his contract. Dismissed.

2021: East Bengal vs Jaime Santos Colado: EB appealed a decision by the DRC which had directed it to clear the dues of the Spanish midfielder after ending his contract. Dismissed.

2021: Hyderabad FC vs Nestor Jesus Gordillo Benitez: The club appealed DRC’s decision which asked it to compensate the Spaniard for a breach of contract. Partially upheld.

2016: Club Royal Wahingdoh FC vs Othello Banei: Also a case of breach of contract, the DRC ruled that Royal Wahingdoh had to pay the Liberian. Dismissed

Athletics:

2015: Dutee Chand vs AFI and IAAF: Getting dropped from National selection after claims of hyperandrogenism, rendering her ineligible to compete in women’s events, Dutee approached CAS. It removed her suspension and gave the AFI and IAAF two years to provide evidence that hyperandrogenism gave a significant advantage.

Aquatics:

2015: Amar Muralidharan vs NADA, and Indian Sports Ministry: His appeal after testing positive for a banned substance and getting suspended for two years on the grounds that the sample was not processed correctly, was dismissed.

Squash:

2014: Rahul Kumar and Saket Wali vs Asian Squash Federation, Olympic Council of Asia, and World Squash Federation: The former players unsuccessfully appealed to CAS for redoing the 2014 Incheon Asian Games draw.

India as a respondent

Wrestling:

2015: WADA vs Amit and NADA: WADA challenged NADA’s decision to give the wrestler a reduced one-year suspension for missing a dope test. He claimed he had been advised that he would fail as he had drunk Red Bull. Upheld, two-year suspension imposed.

2016: WADA vs NADA and Geeta Rani: After the athlete was suspended by NADA for two years for testing positive for a banned substance, WADA moved CAS. Upheld, increased suspension to four years

2016: WADA vs NADA and Mhaskar Meghali: Meghali tested positive for a banned substance, and was given a reduced one year suspension by NADA on grounds that she had been prescribed medication with the substance by a doctor for knee pain. Upheld, four-year ban imposed.

2016: WADA vs Narsingh Yadav and NADA: WADA challenged NADA’s decision that the wrestler had been a victim of sabotage for the positive test prior to the 2016 Rio Games. Suspended for four years.

Judo: 2013: WADA vs Nirupama Devi Laishram and NADA: Laishram had tested positive for a banned substance, but was reprimanded without suspension. WADA appealed the decision to CAS. Upheld, two-year suspension imposed.

Football:

2017: WADA vs NADA and Dane Pereira: Pereira tested positive for a banned substance and received a reduced suspension on grounds that a doctor had prescribed Pereira a medicine with a banned substance for a knee injury. Upheld. Four-year suspension imposed.

Athletics:

2012: IAAF vs AFI, Akkunji Ashwini, Priyanka Panwar, Tiana Mary Thomas, and Sini Jose: All the athletes were given reduced suspensions of one year for doping on the grounds that they had taken the banned substance under advice from their coach. Upheld, two-year suspension

2012: IAAF vs AFI, Mandeep Kaur, and Jauna Murmu: Kaur and Murmu received reduced sentences of one year for doping claiming they had taken the banned substance under advice from their coach. Upheld. Two-year suspension.

India as both:

2015: Indian Hockey Federation vs FIH and Hockey India: IHF appealed to CAS seeking to be recognised as Indian representative in FIH. Dismissed.

