The Hindu-VJIM Hindu Trophy from today

February 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Sports Bureau

HYDERABAD

T10 cricket fever is back as The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in collaboration with Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Hyderabad will organise a T10 cricket tournament in three regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Thursday.

The tournament for students from Degree and Engineering Colleges will be conducted at Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. All matches are of the “knockout” format and there will be 10 overs per innings.

Over 900 students from 64 teams, 32 from Hyderabad, 16 each from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, each consisting of 15 players, will be part of the tournament. Four matches will be played per day over a period of one week.

Students from top colleges in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will participate in the tournament, with the venue being Pallavi Model Schools at Hyderabad, Alwar Das grounds (M.V.P. Colony) in Visakhapatnam and V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College at Kanuru Vijayawada.

The winning teams from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will play for AP Finalists and the tournament grand finale, scheduled on February 26, will be played between the Hyderabad finalist and AP finalist in Hyderabad.

The tournament is sponsored by Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management as it completes 30 years in education field. Pallavi Model Schools, Hyderabad and V.R. Siddahartha Engineering College at Vijayawada are venue partners.

