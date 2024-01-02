Daily Quiz | On sports achievements from 2023

1 / 5 | Max Verstappen dominated the Formula One season winning 19 of the 22 races. Apart from Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez, who else managed a win and where? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. at Singapore SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | From which club did Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo in a record deal worth £115m? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brighton SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Who was the Gujarat Titans’ bowler whose last two deliveries were dispatched for a six and four by Ravindra Jadeja to pull off an improbable fifth IPL triumph for Chennai Super Kings? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mohit Sharma (formerly of CSK) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | When javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra nailed his maiden World Championship gold, two more Indians finished in the top six. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kishore Jena and D.P. Manu SHOW ANSWER