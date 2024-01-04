Daily Quiz | On Indian sportspersons

1 / 5 | Name the quartet of sprinters who clocked 2:59:05 at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest to set the 4X400m relay national and Asian record. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This archer managed to equal the World Record of 713 points during the women’s compound individual ranking round at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya. Name her. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jyothi Surekha Vennam SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Which Indian tennis player became the oldest to clinch an ATP Masters title this year when he won the Indian Wells doubles crown. Who was his partner? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden of Australia SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Name the trio of Indian shooters who shot a total of 1893.7, 0.4 more than the previous record score set by China in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event qualification round in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian games? They went on to win the gold medal. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar SHOW ANSWER