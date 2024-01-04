Daily Quiz | On Indian sportspersons
Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra broke the world record in women’s 50m Rifle-3 Position at the Asian Games.START THE QUIZ
Name the quartet of sprinters who clocked 2:59:05 at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest to set the 4X400m relay national and Asian record.
Answer : Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh
This archer managed to equal the World Record of 713 points during the women’s compound individual ranking round at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya. Name her.
Which Indian tennis player became the oldest to clinch an ATP Masters title this year when he won the Indian Wells doubles crown. Who was his partner?
Answer : Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden of Australia
Name the trio of Indian shooters who shot a total of 1893.7, 0.4 more than the previous record score set by China in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event qualification round in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian games? They went on to win the gold medal.
Answer : Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Which Indian cricketer broke the record for most sixes in Cricket World Cups to reach 54 overall after the 2023 World Cup?
