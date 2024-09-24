Daily Quiz: on India in Chess Olympiad

Which player registered the first medal-winning performance for India? He did so in the 1980 Malta Olympiad while playing on the third board. Answer: Mohammad Rafiq Khan

Name the Grandmaster who holds the record for representing India in the most number of games in the Open section of the Chess Olympiad. Answer: K. Sasikiran

GM D. Gukesh, who won gold in the 2022 and 2024 Chess Olympiads on the first board holds the enviable record of scoring 17 points in 20 games with just one loss. Name the only player to have beaten Gukesh in the Olympiads. Answer: Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan

Speaking of Gukesh, the Chennai-based GM finished with a performance ELO rating of 3056, the highest in the Budapest Olympiad. Which Indian player registered the second highest ELO rating - 2968? Answer: Arjun Erigaisi