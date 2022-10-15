‘The best players never get bored’

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2020-21 NBA championship, but suffered disappointment last season. The ‘Greek Freak’ opened up recently about his goals for 2022-23, Kobe Bryant’s influence and the prospect of facing 7’3” wonderkid Victor Wembanyama

Insatiable hunger: Antetokounmpo says the great players wake up every morning and find something new to challenge them.

Mission statement: Antetokounmpo believes the Milwaukee Bucks have a shot at regaining the NBA title, but need to work on getting the team chemistry right first.

When it comes to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, this adage holds true — ‘Gone, but never forgotten’.

Nearly three years have passed since Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash, but the legacy of the ‘Black Mamba’ has stayed strong.

Like many others in the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looked to Bryant for inspiration. Four years ago, when Antetokounmpo and the Bucks exited in the first round of the playoffs, the ‘Greek Freak’ was challenged by Bryant to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award the following season.

Antetokounmpo rose to the task and was named the MVP at the 2019 NBA Awards. It was the result of a stupendous 2018-19 season for Antetokounmpo, who became only the second Bucks player to win the honour after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

At the recent NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, Antetokounmpo served a reminder of Bryant’s continued influence on his life and career, entering the post-match press conference wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Bryant and a slogan that read, ‘In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant’.

“I knew Kobe a little bit, but I won’t act like I was his best friend. Some people mention his name to get attention,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Kobe was one of the best to play the game. I love his story, his journey, and how he kept striving to get better. He was always a kid who was curious to learn more. It’s not just talent that takes you to the highest level. It’s about how disciplined you are, and how you can find new ways to improve and never be satisfied. The best players never got bored; they were able to wake up every morning and find something new to challenge them. This helped them dominate, create

moments, create art. Even in his last NBA game, he scored 60 points. We cannot talk about this game of basketball without talking about Kobe Bryant,” Antetokounmpo said.

Fresh challenge

The 2022-23 NBA season, which commences in a few days, presents a fresh challenge for Antetokounmpo. His Bucks claimed the NBA title in 2020-21, but crashed out in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The absence of an injured Khris Middleton, a key offensive piece, hurt the Bucks.

If Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday — the core of the team — can stay healthy, the Bucks have a good shot at reclaiming the championship.

Antetokounmpo, the 2020-21 NBA Finals MVP, expects a tough season ahead. “We have to keep getting better as a team. We have most of the guys back from the previous season, but we have to get better. If we think we can just show up and win games, it’s not going to happen. We have to build team chemistry,” Antetokounmpo said.

The 27-year-old stated that while the Bucks are among the favourites, nothing comes easy in the highly competitive league.

“There are six to eight teams that have a realistic chance of winning the title — Golden State, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Brooklyn… When the season starts, you want to be among this list of favoured teams,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Our expectation is to win the championship — no doubt about it. The first goal for us is to get better as a team. The second goal is to build good habits in the team. And the third goal is to win the championship,” Antetokounmpo said.

“You don’t talk the game, you play the game. You might sit here and talk about our chances, how good we are, but we have to prove all this on the floor. This is the NBA, with the best talent in the world. Nothing is given to you. As for my own form, I’m a little bit rusty. But that’s okay, as I haven’t played for a month. I’m mature enough to understand that this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

New-age monster

Antetokounmpo weighed in on the hype surrounding young Victor Wembanyama, who is considered one of the best prospects around. Wembanyama, likely to be the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft, boasts of a mix of qualities rarely seen before. At 7’3”, Wembanyama is athletic, has a fluid three-point shot, and handles the ball like a point-guard. On defence, the 18-year-old can block shots at will.

Antetokounmpo described Wembanyama as a once-in-a-generation talent who breaks all the moulds of a typical basketball player.

“I had the chance to watch him play in 2021, as my younger brother Kostas and Victor were teammates at (French club) ASVEL. Victor is incredible. I believe that in the year 2045, every basketball player will look like Victor. He can shoot, he is extremely fast for his size, and he can block shots. He has the chance to become one of the best to have ever played this game. We have never seen anyone like him before. He will be a good challenge for everyone in the NBA. We have to get ready for this kid,” Antetokounmpo said.

The six-time NBA All-Star enjoyed playing the two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi and believes such exhibition outings help the sport connect with a global audience. Asked to name two cities where he would like to play pre-season games, Antetokounmpo replied, “Maybe Shanghai or Beijing. Or maybe somewhere in India. We must try to expand the game as much as possible. A lot of people around the world love basketball, and we have to present the game to them.”

(The author was in Abu Dhabi on invitation from NBA India.)