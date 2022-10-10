The best National Games I have ever seen, says Sindhu

Ace shuttler thanks Sports Authority of India for ‘doing a great job in supporting athletes’

Double Olympics medallist and ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu says the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been doing a great job in supporting athletes by way of ensuring exposure trips abroad, taking care of the expenses of personal coaches and trainers and also in organising the National Games.

“I believe this is terrific and so important for any athlete aiming to reach the pinnacle in their discipline,” Sindhu told The Hindu while recounting her experience at the ongoing National Games in Gujarat.

“The TOPS scheme is a huge thing for Indian sport and those aiming for Olympic glory. For, this scheme ensures that they can focus on their goals instead of worrying about other issues,” she said.

“The Gujarat National Games have been different, especially since it is the first edition after the pandemic outbreak. One of the best Games I have ever seen. And, it is really heartening to see nearly 2000 athletes compete in different disciplines after such an amazing opening ceremony,” Sindhu said.

Optimum use of infrastructure

“What is most impressive about these Games is the way the State Government has used the existing infrastructure to provide the best of facilities. For instance, the badminton venue is truly of international standards in terms of courts, shuttles and lighting,” the former World champion said. “I would recommend camps and events to be held at these venues,” she said.

“It is never easy to organise National Games of this magnitude and more so in just 90 days,” she said. “I think this was largely possible because of the complete support of the State Government and the interest and passion shown by Modi sir (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) who is known to encourage sports in a big way,” she said.

There have not been any complaints from anyone regarding the conduct of the Games so far, she pointed out.

Inspirational names

“It is great to see some big names like Mirabai Chanu compete in the Games. These big names mean a lot to everyone present at the Games including young talent. They are a great inspiration. Personally, it is sad that I missed the Games because of an injury,” Sindhu said.