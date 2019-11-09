The Bangla strategy

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo says his side will attempt to put India’s inexperienced bowling attack under pressure in the third and final T20I.
“It’s no secret that they’ve got a reasonably inexperienced bowling attack. If we bat well and stick to our strategies, we can put their bowling attack under pressure. If we can play to our potential, we can push India hard and beat them any day,” he stated at the VCA Stadium here on Saturday.
When Domingo was last here in 2015, as coach of South Africa, his side sank to defeat in two-and-a-half days in the third Test, India’s spinners taking all 20 wickets.
“The pitch looks better this time,” he said. “Nagpur historically has lower scores than Rajkot.
“There the average score was 185, while here it is 155. I think the spinners will have a bigger role than they had in Rajkot.”
