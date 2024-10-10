TH10 WEIG NATLS

M. Raja bettered his National record twice each in clean and jerk (159kg and 165kg) and total (283kg, 289kg) on his way to win the men’s 61kg crown in the National weightlifting championships here on Wednesday.

Services’ Ch. Rishikanta Singh bettered the National record in snatch (new 124kg, old 121kg, T. Madhavan) while taking the silver.

The results (winners only):

Men: 61kg: Elite: M. Raja (RSPB) snatch 124kg, clean and jerk 165kg (NR, Old, M. Raja, 158kg), total 289kg (NR, Old, 279kg, M. Raja); Junior: Golom Tinku (Aru) 117kg, 143kg, 260kg; Youth: V. Kishore (TN) 109kg, 134kg, 243kg; 67kg: Elite: Neelam Raju (RSPB) 133kg, 162kg, 295kg; Junior and Youth: Yash Khandagale (Mah) 129kg, 152kg, 281kg.

Women: 55kg: Elite: S. Bindyarani (RSPB) 85kg, 110kg, 195kg; Junior and Youth: Mina Santa (Odi) 79kg, 97kg, 176kg

