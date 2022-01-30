Teresita fancied for Golconda Derby Stakes

Hyderabad: Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s filly Teresita, who won the Bangalore Oaks in her last start, maintains her winning form and should win the Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr. 1), the classic attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 30) races here.

1. ROCK HEAVEN PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 12.15 p.m.: 1. City Of Gravitas (7) Antony Raj 56, 2. Raisina Hill (6) Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Star Medal (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. The Sensation (4) Gaurav Singh 56, 5. Wind Sprite (8) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. The Image (2) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 7. Toque Blanche (3) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 8. Voice Of A Dream (1) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. THE IMAGE, 2. STAR MEDAL, 3. RAISINA HILL

2. SURYAPET PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 12.50: 1. N R I Blue (6) Rohit Kumar 62, 2. Solar Eclipse (9) Akshay Kumar 62, 3. Open Affair (2) Md. Ismail 60.5, 4. Sea Of Class (4) Mukesh Kumar 60.5, 5. Asturias (11) Santosh Raj 60, 6. Inception (5) Gaurav Singh 58, 7. That’s My Way (1) Dashrath 58, 8. Hip Hop (3) Abhay Singh 57.5, 9. Rhine (8) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 10. Racing Rani (7) Afroz Khan 55 and 11. New Hustle (10) B. Nikhil 52.5.

1. SOLAR ECLIPSE, 2. THAT’S MY WAY, 3. N R I BLUE

3. YADADRI PLATE (DIV. I) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.25: 1. Campania (5) C.S. Jodha 60, 2. Morior Invictus (1) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 3. Kimberley (3) Santosh Raj 56, 4. Dream Station (6) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Southern Act (12) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 6. Royal Girl (9) Abhay Singh 54, 7. Lighting Power (10) Gaurav Singh 53.5, 8. Miss Little Angel (7) Antony Raj 53.5, 9. Winning Streak (2) Afroz Khan 52.5, 10. Team Player (4) Nakhat Singh 52, 11. Silver Bells (11) P. Trevor 51.5 and 12. Isra (8) Dashrath 51.

1. MORIOR INVICTUS, 2. DREAM STATION, 3. SILVER BELLS

4. KHAMMAM PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.00: 1. Blue Origin (5) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Knotty Dancer (2) S. John 59.5, 3. Akido (4) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 4. Unsung Hero (7) Rafique Sk. 56.5, 5. City Of Blessing (1) Antony Raj 54, 6. Able Love (6) O.R. William 52.5, 7. Siyavash (8) Gaurav Singh 52.5, 8. N R I Sport (3) B.R. Kumar 52, 9. Jean Lafette (10) S.S. Tanwar 51.5 and 10. Keystone (9) Akshay Kumar 51.5.

1. BLUE ORIGIN, 2. KNOTTY DANCER, 3. KEYSTONE

5. SIR BRUCE PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.40: 1. Take A Gamble (8) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Unmatched (3) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Hot Seat (7) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 4. Blue Label (13) R.S. Jodha 56, 5. Cabello (2) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. Archangels (14) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 7. Siri (1) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 8. Narakamicie (6) P. Trevor 55, 9. Star Cruise (12) B.R. Kumar 55, 10. Smolensk (9) Santosh Raj 52.5, 11. Aibak (5) Dashrath 52, 12. Ashwa Sultan (10) S.S. Tanwar 52, 13. Sputnic (4) G. Naresh 52 and 14. Story Teller (11) P. Gaddam 52.

1. UNMATCHED, 2. HOT SEAT, 3. NARAKAMICIE

6. KAMAREDDY PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Lagos (10) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Agni (3) Deepak Singh 59, 3. Market King (7) P. Trevor 59, 4. Xfinity (8) Mukesh Kumar 59, 5. Headway (11) S.J. Sunil 57.5, 6. Saffron Art (6) Santosh Raj 57.5, 7. Skipton (2) S.S. Tanwar 57.5, 8. Watch My Stride (9) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 9. Incredulous (4) A.A. Vikrant 56, 10. Staridar (1) Abhay Singh 56 and 11. Stunning Force (5) O.R. William 55.

1. MARKET KING, 2. LAGOS, 3. XFINITY

7. YADADRI PLATE (DIV. II) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.50: 1. Bloom Buddy (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Wallop And Gallop (3) Deepak Singh 59, 3. Philanthropist (1) R. Ajinkya 58.5, 4. Despang (9) Surya Prakash 56.5, 5. Greek’s ace (6) Santosh Raj 56, 6. Call Of The Blue (12) Kuldeep Singh 55, 7. Grand Duke (5) R.S. Jodha 55, 8. Majestic Show (8) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 9. Battle Ready (10) B.R. Kumar 54, 10. Sorry Darling (11) Ajeeth Kumar 54, 11. Pedro Planet (4) Afroz Khan 53.5 and 12. Dream Jewel (2) Rupal Singh 53.

1. PHILANTHROPIST, 2. DESPANG, 3. GRAND DUKE.

8. GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (Gr.1) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o only — 4.25: 1. Ashwa Raudee (6) Suraj Narredu 57, 2. Buckley (10) A. Sandesh 57, 3. Count Of Savoy (1) R. Ajinkya 57, 4. Fire Power (9) Akshay Kumar 57, 5. Karanveer (7) O.R. William 57, 6. Painted Apache (4) C.S. Jodha 57, 7. Stockbridge (2) S. John 57, 8. Faith Of Success (8) Neeraj 55.5, 9. Icicle (5) A.A. Vikrant 55.5 and 10. Teresita (3) P. Trevor 55.5.

1. TERESITA, 2. FAITH OF SUCCESS, 3. ASHWA RAUDEE

9. SURYAPET PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), rated up to 25 — 5.00: 1. Precious Gift (9) Kiran Naidu 62, 2. Stride Forever (8) Deepak Singh 62, 3. Rivadavia (10) Gaurav Singh 60.5, 4. Spectacular Cruise (7) S. John 60.5, 5. N R I City (3) Santosh Raj 60, 6. Amalfitana (6) Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 7. New Role (2) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 8. N R I Gift (1) Antony Raj 56.5, 9. Good Tidings (4) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 10. It’s My Life (5) P. Gaddam 55 and 11. Royal Avenger (11) Afroz Khan 50.

1. GOOD TIDINGS, 2. SPECTACULAR CRUISE, 3. RIVADAVIA

Day’s best: MARKET KING

Jackpot (i): 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini jackpot (i): 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble : (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala : All races.

