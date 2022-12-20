Ashmitha Easwaramurthi enters doubles quarterfinals

December 20, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Ashmitha Easwaramurthi made the doubles quarterfinals with Yuka Hosoki of Japan, as the duo beat Muhan Cui and Taleia Tuatao 6-1, 6-0 in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Tauranga, New Zealand. However, Ashmitha was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Jade Otway in the first round of singles.

Meanwhile, third seed Tavish Pahwa went down fighting 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 to top seed Taiki Takizawa of Australia in the match for the third place in the Orange Bowl, under-12 tournament in Florida.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Tauranga: Singles (first round): Jade Otway (Nzl) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-1, 6-1; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuka Hosoki (Jpn) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Muhan Cui & Taleia Tuatao (Nzl) 6-1, 6-0.

Orange Bowl, Florida: U-12 (third place); Taiki Takizawa (Aus) bt Tavish Pahwa 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Related Topics

tennis

