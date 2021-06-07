French Open | Tennis

Zverev downs Nishikori to reach French Open last eight

Germany's Alexander Zverev.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Alexander Zverev progressed to the French Open quarter-finals for the third time in four years on Sunday with a crushing 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Sixth seed Zverev will face world number 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain for a place in the last four.

Zverev has won his past nine sets at Roland Garros after recovering from two sets down against qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round.

He is the second German man in the Open era to reach three quarter-finals in Paris after Boris Becker (1986-87, 1989 and 1991).


